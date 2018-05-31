Civilians in Southern Liech have gone for 4 weeks without access to basic needs due to an ongoing conflict there, according to the medical charity, MSF.

It said since the end of April, Leer and Mayendit counties have been witnessing the violence.

However, the charity has not mentioned who is fighting who in the former Unity State.

“Thousands of people are caught between the frontlines of the fighting, and health facilities have been attacked,” a statement by the MSF read.

MSF said high level of violence is preventing many people from reaching basic services, including healthcare.

It said women, men and children are enduring extreme levels of violence, including gang rapes and mass killings.

The medical charity added that villages have been looted and burnt down, and food reserves and other possessions have been destroyed.

“Attacks against healthcare facilities are cutting off local communities from much needed medical assistance. In two locations where we work, our medical supplies were looted and MSF properties were destroyed,” the statement added.

It stressed that the living conditions of those who have fled have put the most vulnerable people, such as children and pregnant women, at greater risk of contracting diseases.