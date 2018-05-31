S. Africa’s ruling party to build memorial in Juba

The South African ruling party is planning to build a memorial in Juba where its delegation was accommodated in the sixties, said Jubek state government.

During the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, the African National Congress party sought support from African countries.

It sent out delegates to various countries to lobby for support to its cause.

Such delegates visited Juba in 1962 where they were reportedly warmly welcomed by the then authorities.

They were housed at Juba Commercial Secondary school located at Hai Tijaria in Juba.

Now, the party would like to ensure that the building where its delegates were accommodated is preserved in remembrance of that visit.

On Monday, a team headed by the South African ambassador to South Sudan met the Jubek State government over the plans.

“The African National Congress used to send delegates from South Africa to other countries to look for support,” said Wani Sule, the state the minister of education.

“Some of the members who were actually in the delegation have passed away and may be one or two are still a life. As a remembrance of that occasion of that time, they felt that they should come here.”

Formed in 1912, the African National Congress Party is one of the longest ruling parties in Africa.