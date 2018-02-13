S. African accused of conspiring against the gov’t appears in court

Defense witnesses in the trial of the South African national have been demanded to appear before a court in Juba.

William John Endley, who is said to be a political advisor to Dr. Riek Machar, was accused of conspiring against the Kiir administration in 2016.

Earlier media reports suggested that retired Colonel Endley was taken into custody in Juba on the 18th of August, 2016 for allegedly violating South Sudan visa rules.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to take place this morning, was adjourned after the witnesses failed to show up.

The defense witnesses include the First vice President, Taban Deng Gai and the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

“We were unable to get witnesses. Some of them are outside the country, and that’s why we had wanted to tell the court to give us enough time,” said Defense lawyer Gar Adel.

He said the defense witnesses are expected to appear before the court on Thursday as mandated by the high court.