S. Africa to prioritize S. Sudan after getting seat at Security Council

South African government says it will prioritize deliberations on South Sudan’s conflict at the UN Security Council meetings.

The Southern African country says violations of several agreements signed between the warring parties in South Sudan since 2015 is creating more instability in the IGAD region.

Last month, South Africa applied to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period of January 2019 to December 2020.

This was after the African Union endorsed it to take up the one seat at the Security Council for the African Group, currently being held by Ethiopia.

According to the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, South Africa’s role at the Security Council will be dedicated to the promotion of peace, democracy and human rights.

Recently, President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Riek Machar signed a permanent ceasefire agreement in Khartoum.

It is in this context that South Africa says it will ensure the adherence to the agreement so that it does not become “a situation of hope deferred.”

Ms Sisulu added that they have agreed to impose targeted sanctions as priority on violators of the ceasefire agreement.

Over the weekend, the African Union established an ad hoc committee chaired by South African President, Cyril Ramaposa to develop mechanism for ensuring full implementation of the ceasefire document.

The committee will also determine consequences, in the event of any violation of the agreement.