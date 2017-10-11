S. Africa to facilitate meeting between ND team & Dr. Machar

The South Africa Deputy President agreed to try to convince Dr. Riak Machar to meet the visiting national dialogue steering committee, the head of communication and information of the committee has said.

The former First Vice President Dr. Riak Machar is currently leaving in South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa met the National Dialogue delegation which arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In a statement, the head of communication of the committee, Alfred Taban says the Deputy President encouraged the National Dialogue to forge ahead for what it is doing for the good of South Sudan.

Mr. Ramaphosa He said they in South Africa has encountered a lot of difficulties but persistent with talks with the Apartheid regime and succeeded.

Mr. Taban said the Co-Chair, Angelo Beda thanked the Deputy President for giving his time to talk to them and asked South Africa to continue to assist South Sudan.

The National Dialogue delegation consist of the Leadership, Steering Committee members and the heads of the Secretariat.