RRC waives registration fees for NGOs

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission said it has temporally waived the registration fees for both international and national NGOs as directed by the president.

International NGOs have been paying $3,500 annually; and the national NGOs, $500.

The RRC Deputy Chairperson, Paul Dhel, attributed the move to the current humanitarian situation and huge burden of funding many humanitarian projects in the country.

“We all know that humanitarian partners in the world are facing some financial constraints due to the huge cut from the main donors that are supporting the humanitarian operations in the country,” he said.

“Considering the situation of South Sudan, the president directed the commission to look into the issues of how best we can facilitate smooth humanitarian operations in the country.”

“As such the department of registration in the RRC taught wisely that the government can wave the fees for the registration of the NGOs as an incentive and support; part of the South Sudan contribution to the humanitarian operations in the country.”

Mr Dhel said this came into effect on Wednesday and will last for the next one year.

However, he told Eye Radio that all NGOs will be required to pay service and administration fees payable to the RRC.

Mr. Dhel said the decision will be reviewed next year.