Why RPF will include Bangladeshi, Nepali soldiers

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan says Bangladesh and Nepal have been included in the Regional Protection Force to fill “capability gaps” the troop-contributing countries could not meet.

Bangladesh and Nepal are non-members of the IGAD and the East Africa Community.

Last Tuesday, the UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations said the RPF would be deployed in the country over the next few weeks.

The 4000-Strong force is mandated to protect key installations such as the airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and use all means to deter attacks from any armed groups.

However, the mission spokesperson, Daniel Dickinson, says some of the troop-contributing countries in the region lack the required capability to fulfill the mandate.

“Non- Regional contributing countries such Bangladesh and Nepal were included to fill capability gaps that cannot be met by troop contributors within the region,” Mr Dickinson said.

“Once deployed to Juba, the RPF will free a number of UNMISS units to patrol the country-side to protect civilians.”

In August last year, the United Nations Security Council authorized the deployment of the RPF with the aim to improve security in Juba and its surroundings for a smooth implementation of the peace agreement.

