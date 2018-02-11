More RPF arrive in S. Sudan

About 270 Rwanda Defence Force soldiers have arrived into South Sudan as part of the Regional Protection Force.

The Rwandan New Times reported that the new infantry battalion left Kigali on Saturday for a one-year rotational peace keeping mission in South Sudan.

As part of the 4000-strong force, they will provide protection to South Sudanese citizens and their property.

The latest arrival brings the total number of Rwandan peace keepers in the country to over 2,300 soldiers.

The Security Council authorized the Regional Protection Force in 2016 when fighting erupted in Juba between government troops and forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar- that raised fears of a return to full-scale civil war in the country.

The 4000-strong force of the RPF is mandated by the Council to protect key installations in the country such as the airport, facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance and use any means to prevent attacks by any armed group.