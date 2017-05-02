Row breaks over speaker post in Imatong

The Governor of Imatong State, Tobiolo Alberio has refused to reopen the state assembly in a row over who should be the speaker.

The state MPs should have resumed their sittings in March when their recess ended.

Mr Tobiolio said the speaker, Benard Loki, must resign from the position for the assembly reopen.

But Mr Loki said the governor has no right to interfere in the affairs of the assembly.

Governor Tobiolo Alberio said he was from the same county with the speaker, Bernard Loki.

Mr Tobolio says Mr Loki must now resign to give way to another person from a different county “to maintain a well balance of distribution of power and to keep peace and peaceful co-existence.”

“So I asked the SPLM Deputy Chairperson to write to Hon Right Speaker to step down so that the parliament will be reopened and that is the procedure so that the members can elect a new speaker but he ignored and denied my being SPLM Chairperson of SPLM saying where is my appointment,” Mr Tobiolo said.

“I cannot work with him,” he said.

In response, state speaker Benard Loki said he would not resign.

Mr Loki said he can only be removed by the members of the assembly through a vote.

He said his county is different from that of the governor.

“I and Governor Tobiolo are not from the same county. I am from Kidepo and he is from Geria and in between us is Ikwoto County. So there is no correlation of what he is saying,” Mr Loki said.

“Secondly, the parliament is independent and you cannot hold it hostage because of your personal interest,” he said.

Be polite and peaceful:

A civil society group in the state is now urging the two leaders to discuss the matter politely and resolve it peacefully.

“Our message is very clear … we need to urge that they keep calm and resolve this issue peacefully,” said Charles Okullu is the Chairperson of the Imotong State Civil Society Network.

“Assembly is very key and people should discuss politely and our leaders should demonstrate leadership and use polite language,” he said.

Because of the disagreement between the governor and the speaker, the reopening of the assembly has been delayed since March.