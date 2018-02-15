Robbers steal 12m from forex bureau in Juba

Robbers broke into a forex bureau in Juba and made away with over 12 million pounds on Wednesday morning.

According to Cyerdit Forex Bureau management, the robbers drugged the night guards before carrying out the robbery.

The cleaner found the unnamed guard lying on the floor unconscious on Wednesday morning.

“A cleaner called me and told me that the office was broken into and maybe all things were stolen,” said Cyer Jongbai, the General Manager.

“So I asked her where the policeman was and she told me he was around.”

Mr Jongbai suspected that the robbery was an inside job.

He added that he has jailed the policeman, whom he accused of coordinating the robbery.