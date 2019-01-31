RJMEC calls for restraint amidst troops build-up in Yei River

The peace monitoring agency has expressed concern over the military build-up in Yei River State.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says it has received several credible reports of military deployment to Yei by both the government and rebels under the command of Gen Thomas Cirillo.

Gen Cirillo is the leader of the National Salvation Front or NAS which refused to sign the September peace deal.

“In response to having received various reports of military build-up in the area of Yei River State, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission urges restraint on all sides.”

RJMEC noted that any military confrontation could derail the implementation of the entire peace deal.

RJMEC said South Sudan is presently at a critical phase of the implementation of the peace Agreement, which according to it, has been characterized by a spirit of cooperation.

“The progress made … should not in any way be looked on lightly by any Party,” the statement read.

RJMEC therefore, urges all Parties to grasp firmly the IGAD-led diplomatic process and allow the full implementation of the peace Agreement.