River transport is ‘cheaper alternative for voluntarily return of IDPs’

Expansion of the river transport system in the country will open new and more effective avenues for emergency humanitarian aid, the First Vice President has said.

Taban Deng Gai made these remarks during a workshop of River Transport System Feasibility Study in Juba on Tuesday.

He said the project will lead to the development of river port infrastructure in the country:

“Developing of River Barge Transport System in South Sudan will not only open new and more cost-effective avenues for emergency humanitarian aid, but also facilitate the development of the agriculture, trade and more importantly cheaper alternative for voluntarily return of IDPs back to their villages.”

The workshop aims to assess the work since the Japanese-funded one-million-dollar project was launched in April last year.

The feasibility study aimed to assess the potential of full-scale river barge transport system.

This is through conducting surveys of major existing ports along the Nile basin, including Juba, Malakal, and Melut.