Rivaldo back for Ajax after ankle injury

Ajax Cape Town will have Rivaldo Coetzee back from ankle for Saturday’s match at SuperSport United after he recovered from an ankle strain.

The Bafana Bafana centre back missed last weekend’s match against title-chasing Kaizer chiefs but returned to training on Thursday and left with the squad for the trip to Pretoria on Friday.

The 20-year-old Coetzee is likely to replace Lawrence Lartey, who picked up a fourth yellow card of the season in the match against Chiefs and therefore serves a one-match ban on Saturday.

Ajax are still without Toriq Losper in the midfield as he works his way back from a long-standing knee injury but captain Travis Graham is back from suspension.

Ajax, who sit in 11th place in the Absa Premiership, are still looking for their first win of 2017, having drawn two and lost two since the team returned from their mid-season break.