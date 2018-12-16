Rights group-The sentry welcomes latest US Sanctions

The US-based rights group- Sentry has welcomed the decision by the Trump leadership to sanction three individuals for their alleged roles in South Sudan’s conflict.

The sanctioned South Sudanese individuals are Gregory Vasili and Obaj William Olawo. The other, a foreign national identified as Israel Ziv, is an Israeli retired major general.

They have been accused of supplying arms to the government of South Sudan since the conflict erupted in 2013.

Because of their roles, OFAC directed that they are blocked and their activities reported to the institution. This include all property of entities 50 percent or more owned by one or more these sanctioned persons.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Co-Founder of The Sentry and Founding Director of the Enough Project, John Prendegast said: “This is exactly the way leverage should be built to support peace and fight corruption in Africa. Network sanctions, like the ones imposed by the U.S. government, begin to get at the system of grand corruption that fuels extreme violence in South Sudan that actually makes war profitable.”

Joshua White, the director of Policy and Analysis at The Sentry said: “This action shows a clear understanding of how targeting the financial facilitators and commercial enablers who sustain the looting machine in South Sudan can directly bring meaningful consequences not only to the sanctioned individuals but their businesses as well.”

Meanwhile, the deputy director of Policy at the Enough Project said: “The impunity in South Sudan calls for stringent measures by the international community to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

The Sentry is composed of financial forensic investigators, policy analysts, and regional experts who follow the dirty money and build investigative cases focusing on the corrupt transnational networks most responsible for Africa’s deadliest conflicts.