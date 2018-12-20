Rift emerges among state officials in Maiwut over transparency and accountability

Officials in Maiwut State are trading accusations over lack of planning and failure to delivery services to people in the area.

A senior official in Maiwut state said there has been a serious concern over lack of transparency and accountability, how budget and other resources are being managed by the state government.

In exclusive interview with Eye Radio, the deputy governor of Maiwut, Hassan Bali Atek said the council of ministers in the state has never hold its ordinary meeting since it was formed a year ago.

“Since we formed the government in December 2017, we never held any council of ministers meeting so that we could plan for developmental programs in the state.”

In December 2017, the governor of Maiwut state appointed its first cabinet after spending several months of negotiation with Koma community to join the state instead of going to Northern Upper Nile.

However, according to the deputy governor, the state government was not able to deliver services to its people in the area due what the deputy governor called – lack of developmental plan.

“Unfortunately we were not able to deliver services to the people in the state because we had no plans to deliver service to the people.”

He claimed that the governor never shared any information regarding the budget with relevant ministries in the state, including the state parliament.

“We knew nothing about the budget because the governor, minister of finance and finance directorates are the one controlling it. All the ministers doesn’t know anything about the budget of the state even the state parliament, and as a result the state government failed to deliver services such as health care.”

The deputy governor also claimed that that state was not able to attract NGOs to deliver humanitarian aid to affected population.

In respond to these claims, the minister of information and official spokesperson of Maiwut state government, Baruach Olouch rejected all these claims.

“What Honorable deputy governor is saying is not in place, because you know the state cabinet has conducted the sitting at the coordination office in Juba, then our cabinet has relocated from Juba to Pagak from January with all members of the cabinet.”

Although, Hon Baruach could not mentions services rendered to its people in the past one years, since it was formed. He said all the state officials have been in Pagak delivering services.

“The advisers including governor himself and his deputy, and all the government officials have been here at the headquarters in Pagak. They have been carrying out the duties and activates of the government for almost one year now.”

The minister claimed that for the last eight months the deputy governor has failed to report to state headquarter in Pagak.

“The deputy governor has been in Juba since April, almost for eight months so he doesn’t know what is going on here on the ground in Pagak.”