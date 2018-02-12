Riek’s delegates urged to return to negotiating table

The government delegation to the High-Level Revitalization Forum in Ethiopia has added voice to calls on Dr. Machar’s delegates to return to the negotiating table.

The group walked out of the conference hall in the morning, protesting an alleged attack on their position in Latjor State last evening.

Since morning, the mediation body, IGAD, has been persuading the delegation headed Henry Oduar to continue with the talks.

The government side also joined the regional body.

“I appeal to my brothers and sisters in the opposition, who have boycotted the meeting, to come back to the table so that we take peace to our people in South Sudan,” said Michael Makuei Lueth, spokesman of the government team.