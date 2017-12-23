Riek Machar order forces to cease hostilities

The former First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar has directed his forces to cease any form of aggression and observe the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa.

In a letter addressed to all units, Dr. Machar says they should remain in their bases in adherence to the agreement.

The order which he signed also says the forces should cease all hostilities and to “act only on self-defense, or against aggression.”

It comes into effect tomorrow at midnight.

On Monday, the SPLA-In Opposition under the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai instructed their forces to observe a ceasefire as talks on the revitalization of the peace agreement commenced in Addis Ababa.

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, all units across the country were told to cease hostilities.

Colonel Dickson Gatluak urged other warring parties to also issue similar orders of restraint on all their forces to give peace a chance.

“It is the duty of the armed forces to give a conducive environment for the ongoing revitalization process,” Col. Dickson said.