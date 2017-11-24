Troika dismisses Riek’s exclusion claims

Troika countries have rejected allegations that they have agreed to exclude the former first vice-president from the IGAD High-Level Revitalization Forum.

These allegations were carried by some media houses earlier this week.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Troika described the media reports as false.

“All those that have a stake in South Sudan’s future must be represented at the forum and commit to a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” it said.

The forum, which is expected to commence soon, will discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.