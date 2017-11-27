All RF views to be considered

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan says all views submitted during the consultation process on the revitalization forum will be considered for discussion.

Ambassador Ismail Wais made the remarks while briefing IGAD partners during a consultative meeting in Juba over the weekend.

In a statement, he says thirty-one consultative meetings were held with the various Parties, estranged groups and other key stakeholders.

They include the presidency, leaders of opposition and armed groups, as well as the civil society and faith-based groups, among others.

Ambassador Wais says their positions and proposals for the forum were very valuable and must be considered before, during or after the Revitalization Forum.

He says if successfully done, it will break the cycle of violence and bring about lasting peace in South Sudan.

IGAD council of ministers is expected to meet on the 11th of December to provide further guidelines on the modalities, structure and other details on how the Forum will be organized.