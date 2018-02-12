Revitalization Forum enter its 2nd week

The second round of the high-level revitalization forum taking place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, enters its second week on Monday.

The first week was riddled with disagreements over a number of issues, including the declaration of principles, the number of the members of the transitional parliament, and the state of emergency.

All the parties except the government signed the declaration of principles, which is considered as the basis for deliberations.

Eye Radio’s Rosemary Wilfred reported that Monday’s discussions will revolve around the contentious issues.

Eye Radio will keep you updated on the developments in Addis Ababa.