RF rescheduled for 15 December

The IGAD has rescheduled the launch of the high-level revitalization forum for December 15 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

In a press release extended to Eye Radio, IGAD Council of Ministers made a consultative meeting to review the progress of the Revitalization Process of South Sudan peace process.

In a meeting which took place in the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan, on Tuesday on the margins of AU-EU Summit, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais briefed the gathering on major progress of the consultation.

The Council observed that the initial proposed launch date of 11th of December overlaps with an International Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in Paris, France.

According to the statement, the Council has proposed to officially launch the high-level revitalization forum on 15th of December.

In his remarks, the chairperson of IGAD Council of Ministers, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, who is also the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, says IGAD should continue with the same spirit of cooperation, speak with one voice and keep everyone updated to succeed.

He described the endorsement of the Special Envoy report by IGAD Council of Ministers as a milestone in the revitalization process.