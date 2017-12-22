RF parties sign cessation of hostilities agreement

Parties at the Revitalization forum have finally signed a document that will recommit them to ceasing hostilities and ending all forms of violence.

The signing took place last night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Earlier the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar and the Former Detainees refused to sign the cessation of hostilities agreement demanding that the government first accept to halt any purchase of weapons during the implementation period.

But after two days of discussions, the participants agreed to ceasefire and allow the next phase of the revitalization take place.

“We have signed the agreement and definitely from now we will go to South Sudan and take what we have already said that we are going to give them; the gift of peace for Christmas,” said Michael Makuei, the spokesperson of the Transitional Government.

The agreement also allows for unhindered humanitarian access and for the protection of civilians.

The IGAD mediators of the forum have welcomed the spirit to which the parties discussed and reached conclusion on the cessation of hostilities.