RF provides new opportunity- JMEC

The revitalization Forum provides a new opportunity for South Sudan that must not be squandered, the deputy chairman of JMEC has said.

Augustino Njoroge – who spoke on behalf of the chairman of JMEC – made these remarks at the opening session of the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum that commenced on Monday in Ethiopia.

He said it is unfortunate that South Sudanese leaders make commitments that they don’t intend to keep.

“This is an opportunity that cannot be squandered. Your people are looking up to you and they pray and hope that you don’t let them down – not again,” said Mr Njoroge.

“It is sad when leaders make promises that they do not intend to keep. Citizens’ hopes are raised and dashed in equal measures.”

During this round of talks, parties are expected to deliberate on how to achieve a full and inclusive implementation of the revitalized agreement and how to restore and sustain a permanent ceasefire with revived timelines and implementation schedule.

Mr. Njoroge said this task is achievable.

He said what’s needed from the parties is the same spirit of comradeship with which the country’s independence was won.