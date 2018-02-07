RF delegates fail to sign Declaration of Principles document

The signing of the declaration of principles that will be the basis for the deliberations on the second phase of the high-level revitalization forum did not take place this evening as expected.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eye Radio reporters in Addis Ababa reported that the draft was awaiting signing by the parties, which include the political detainees, government, SPLM-IO under the first vice president, other political parties and estranged groups.

Addressing reporters in Addis Ababa this evening, Information Minister Michael Makuei – who is the spokesperson for the government delegation – said the groups could not sign the document over the state of emergency the president imposed recently.

In an attempt to stop communal clashes in the Lakes and Warrap regions, President Kiir imposed state of emergency.

But this, according to the opposition, must be lifted.

But the government insists that the state of emergency is not related to the rebellion; therefore, it cannot be lifted.

Makuei said this led to the delayed the signing, adding that it may be endorsed on Thursday morning.