Need for revival of factories

There is a need to revive factories which were developed decades ago in South Sudan to diversify the country’s economy.

These include the Sugar factories in Anzara, Mongalla and Melut, the fruit factory in Wau, the Cement factory in Kapoeta, the Yirol Oil Mill, the Upper Talanga Tea Factory, among others.

Some of them were closed during the years of the liberation struggle.

The Undersecretary for Investment in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Elizabeth Manoa Majok, says reviving these factories could help South Sudan expand on its non-oil revenue generation ability.

She speaks with Hellen……