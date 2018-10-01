Why the next revitalized transitional gov’t will go digital

The national minister of information says the government is in the process of moving towards what he described as an E-government in next coming revitalized transitional government of national unity.

According to Michael Makuei, the current cabinet is using an old system for communicating and filing official documents, which he says shall be abolished.

He said the new system will be implemented after the completion of the expansion of the current cabinet to accommodate the opposition members.

“We are in the process of moving towards E-government, but we are starting with E-Cabinet, with the E-Cabinet we will be only using computers instead of being giving papers we will be seeing using laptops for a time being until that time when we became an E-government.”

Makuei said the Electronic government is a kind of modern system that use electronic communications devices, computers, and the internet to provide public services to citizens and other persons in a country or region.

“E-government, of course, involves some many of course, which are not yet available and for E-Executive we can use our laptops in the meetings instead of using all these lots of papers which are available all the time.”

According to the peace deal, there will a cabinet of 35 ministers and ten deputy ministries.

However, Makuei did not mention the exact date for the implementation of the E-Government.