Revitalized peace agreement behind schedule – Makuei

The Minister of information says the formation of committees responsible for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement is behind schedule.

According to the agreement signed in September 12, 2018, these committees are supposed to be established within 21 days from the date of signature.

These committees include, the National Constitution Amendment Committee responsible to prepare the incorporation of the revitalized agreement into the constitution.

Michael Makuei said these committees are supposed to be established by the IGAD according to the agreement, but are behind the schedule.

He said others are, the Technical Bordering Committee and the Independent Commission for Bordering.

“Other committees are supposed to be set-up like the National constitution amendment committee (NCAC), this is the body supposed to be reconstituted so that it is representative.”

He blames the IGAD for the delay in establishing these committees.

“This body supposed to incorporate the current agreement, the revitalized agreement into the constitution within 21 days from the date of the signature. Unfortunately, we are far behind. It is not us this time, because it is IGAD which supposed to prepare and establish this body. IGAD has not done it up to now.”

However, in a recent statement, the peace monitoring body-JMEC noted that some deadlines have been met, while others have been missed.

JMEC welcomed the nominations and appointment of members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee which was constituted by the President Kiir last month.

The commission also noted deadlines missed include the ratification of the agreement by the national Legislature and the release of all prisoners of war and political detainees.