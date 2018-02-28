Revitalization forum ‘not a football game’ – Makuei

The Minister of Information has appealed to the people of South Sudan to be patient as the government engages the opposition groups in the peace process.

This comes after some citizens raised concerns, saying the peace parties failed to strike a deal during the second phase of the revitalization forum in Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa mid this month.

The citizens said the parties are not interested in a peaceful settlement.

In response, Michael Makuei says peace negotiation is not a “football game”, but rather a process.

“We are not talking of a tournament, which to others we were going for a football games for 90 minutes and the game would be over,” Makuei told reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

“Playing for 90 minutes is an event but we didn’t go for that event. We were going for a process and that process has started and it will continue until we reach the end.”

The third round of the High-Level Revitalization Forum is expected to commence in mid-March.

The second was riddled with disagreements over a number of issues, including the declaration of principles, the number of the members of the transitional parliament, and the state of emergency.

Others include exclusion of President Salva Kiir in the next interim government.