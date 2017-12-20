Revitalization Forum to focus on cessation of hostilities

Stakeholders to the High-level Revitalization Forum have agreed that the process should prioritize the cessation of hostilities and ways to control it, according to the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan.

The forum, which was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement, was launched on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It is also aimed at developing a revised and realistic timeline and pave way for elections at the end of the transitional period.

Other subjects of priorities include political issues, economic hardship and humanitarian problems, said Ismail Wais, the IGAD Special Envoy.

“Taking into account what I heard today [Monday] from all the stakeholders in this house, I would like to suggest that we will deal in the next coming days about cessation and effective mechanisms to control it,” he said.

The forum is expected to take five days.

“I would like to suggest that we also in fact prioritize the subject that we have to discuss in this few days and we must be very realistic about what we can achieve in the given period of time,” stressed Mr Wais.

Meanwhile, a member of the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue, Ambassador Francis Deng says the success of the revitalization forum will determine the achievement of the national dialogue.

“I do believe that the revitalization agenda being regional and international has the capacity, the leverage to be able to effect immediately the end of hostilities,” said Ambassador Deng.

“We have to say however, that the revitalization agenda could be said to be more immediate while the dialogue process is ongoing and I said ultimately aims at revitalizing the principle of cultural dialogue.”