Revitalization Forum to continue next month

The continuation of the second round of the high-level revitalization forum has been scheduled to take place on the 26th of April, according to the IGAD Council of Ministers.

The announcement was made on Monday during its extra-ordinary sitting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It came after the regional body’s special envoy to South Sudan called on the ministers to intensify its engagement with the parties and key regional interlocutors.

Ismail Wais, while presenting the progress report on the revitalization of the peace agreement, said this is to better understand the parties’ position and to unlock the outstanding issues.

The IGAD Council of Ministers said in a statement that the continuation of the phase 2 of the revitalization forum will take five days.

Recognizing “the significant progress made by the parties during the last sessions of the HLRF, particularly on governance and security issues, [IGAD] endorses the reconvening of Phase II to continue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 26th to 30th April 2018”.

According to observers, the second phase went without a significant progress.

Throughout the second phase – held from the 5th to 16th of February, the Opposition and other stakeholders raised questions about the participation of Dr Riek Machar in the HLRF process, and also demanded for the release of all political detainees.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was held in December 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.