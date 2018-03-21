Revenue Authority requests for court to prosecute tax defaulters

There is a huge level of tax default that needs to be addressed in South Sudan, according to the Commissioner General of the newly established National Revenue Authority.

Olympio Attipoe, who is just two weeks in office, said after looking at the current records, 10 of the biggest tax payers in Juba owe about 3 billion pounds to the government in taxes.

“Taxes are the blood in the vein; without the money the government cannot run,” he said.

The Ghanaian national said as part of the government reform agenda, a special court to prosecute tax defaulters needs to be established in South Sudan.

Mr Attipoe said the request for the formation of the institution will be tabled before the judicial council for discussion:

“When tax payers default, we cannot use the national security and police to chase them. We have to pass through the rule law, the process of the court system to make sure we prosecute them to collect the government money.”

The National Revenue Authority was established as part of reforms in chapter 4 of the 2015 peace agreement.

It is tasked to ensure that all revenues are remitted to a “single treasury account,”, and expenditures are conducted in accordance with the law and budget.

The NRA is also mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.