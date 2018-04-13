Revenge killing ‘must’ stop – Kiir

President Salva Kiir has warned the citizens against revenge attacks and killing.

He says this is destroying the unity that people of South Sudan had during the liberation struggle.

Hundreds of people have been killed in revenge attacks in parts of the country due to inter-communal and inter-clan conflicts.

“That is not the good way of staying together. Let us go back to how we have been when we were fighting for the liberation of South Sudan,” said President Salva Kiir.

Some of the clashes occur due to cattle raiding and marriage issues.

In 2014, members of the National Legislative Assembly reported that over 500 people were killed in the former Lakes State in just three months.

It was one of the reports that drew public outcry.

Lakes States, now divided into Gok, Western Lakes and Eastern Lakes, is still experiencing communal conflicts as a result of revenge for past issues.

Revenge attacks and killing are also being reported in other parts of the country.

President Salva Kiir says all these have to stop.

“I warn you people of South Sudan to avoid such revenge killing that you would want to go and kill your neighbor because it happened that he is coming from a different ethnic group,” he added.

Kiir was speaking during the 21st graduation of police in Juba on Thursday.

He also called on the newly commissioned officers to ensure that citizens do not take the law into their own hands.