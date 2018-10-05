Reveal names of released political detainees, gov’t told

A civil society leader is appealing to the government to reveal the names of the political prisoners it has allegedly released.

On Wednesday, the state-run television reported release of 20 prisoners.

They were reportedly held at various national security detention facilities in the country.

However, little or nothing is known about who exactly has been granted freedom.

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – Edmund Yakani – said the government should make the names public.

“We wish to see that there are famous known names of detainees that have been moving across several media outlets and several human rights organizations like James Gatdet, like Samuel Dong, like Aggrey, Peter Biar and we have the owner of KASS security company, Kerubino Wol,” said Edmund Yakani.

“We don’t know whether they are within the 20 and that has created a little bit of a challenge for public opinion questioning.”

Release of political detainees and prisoners of war is in line with the September revitalized peace agreement.