Residents and soldiers told to vacate returnees’ houses in Yei

The Bishop of the Episcopal Church diocese of Yei urged residents and soldiers who occupied houses to vacate as returnees and internally displaced persons are reportedly returning home.

The returnees had fled conflict which erupted in 2016. Most of them are coming back home from Uganda where they say living conditions are deplorable.

“Those who occupied their houses should vacate without causing any problem because they occupied those houses when the owners fled the town at the time of the conflict,” said Bishop Hillary Luate.

He said enabling returnees resettle in their homes peacefully will encourage others who fled to go back.

“We are encouraging people to be allowed to come to Yei, Morobo Lainya and other towns of Yei River State.”

Bishop Luate also called on the Government and the opposition forces to allow free movement for the civilians as stipulated in the cessation of the hostilities agreement signed last month.

The prelate urges both sides to conflict to avoid hate speech and embark on peace and reconciliation efforts among communities.