Juba residents decry rising food prices

Some residents of Juba have raised complaints about the increase in the prices of commodities in the market.

They say the current economic situation has hit the market hard especially within the last two week.

Meanwhile, traders attributed the high price to the inflation in the exchange rate of US dollars against pounds.

Mary Guni is a vegetable vendor at customs market in Juba, She said the dollar is a big issue for traders.

“When we went to the market there, we went and found out that the prices have gone high so when we asked them they said that its dollar but we don’t even know the dollar look like,” Mary said.

“If we bring that small basin at 2, 000 SSP, and we sell 1 piece of tomatoes at 40 SSP, I have calculated so that at least I can get something out of it even if I get 100 SSP or 200 SSP that is enough,” she added.

A shopkeeper who declined to be identified said foreign traders are using dollar rates in the market.

“It is between one or two weeks that is when the increases in the prices happen just because dollars are increasing every day. If we go to the big stores, we are finding that prices have raised and we know very well that Somalia is ones having the big stores, so they have calculated in front using dollars rates,” the shopkeeper said.

Some of the buyers say they are facing challenges in buying commodities especially food due to high prices.

A lady, who identified herself to Eye Radio as Wilma, said that the amounts of cash she has can’t afford to buy food for her family.

“I have come to buy something but the money that I have is not enough for the things that I wanted to buy. I have come with 250 SSP and thinking of buying food but I can’t buy it. Right now my mind is so confused that is why I have been moving around this market for more than three times but I can’t get what I want to buy,” she said.

A man dealing with dollars business in the parallel market says the demand for the foreign currency in the market is high.

“The few dollars we have are coming from NGO, but there is a shortage of dollar, two or fifty, so if it is coming many as you know that some people have houses in Uganda, Kenya and so on, the dollars is being sent to those countries, so there is no way that the dollar would enough, no way. So everyone has to own the price even if you said you to put dollars at 30,000 still some people will buy,” he said.

After the Presidency meeting at J1 Monday evening, the Vice President, James Wani Igga told the press that the presidency is aware of the prices of goods in the market and a solution was to be announced today Tuesday.

“The issue of the prices in the market, on this one, we want to assure our people not to worry and that we are going to handle the situation tomorrow.” Wani said.

The Presidency concluded its meeting Monday on the current economic situation facing citizen across the country.