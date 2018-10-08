Residents of Giada must ‘comply’ with military rules

Civilian residing inside the military wall at Giada in Juba must comply with the military rules and regulations, says the army spokesperson.

This is a response to complaints by some of the residents of Kor Waliang in Juba.

Recently, the military administration enclosed the area with brick wall, literally making it part of the army base.

On Friday, women at Kor Waliang expressed their concern about the way the men in uniform treat them.

The women – who claimed to have title deeds – said they were treated like soldiers, especially restriction of their movements in and out of the wall.

Some said they are flogged for entering late.

However, Major-General Lul Ruai said all civilians there were given warning long time ago to leave the place.

“All those who are having residential houses with in our parameter wall had ignored a warning that was issued to them even long before the parameter wall was constructed,” he said.

Major-General Ruai said while waiting for long term solution from the Jubek State government, they must comply with the military rules and regulations.

“While they are finding a long term solution to the problem they are having, let them comply with rules regulating movement in and out of the military barrack,” he stressed.

He said the residential houses built at the military base is “a violation of our land rights” and “an illegal act”.

On the harassment accusations, Major-General Ruai said the army administration will soon launch an investigation into the matter.

“We shall do our own investigations and where there are real concerns, then of course we make sure that such corporal punishment are not meted on our civilians. We would make sure there is harmonized kind of a stay between the service men and women who are in Giada,” he added.