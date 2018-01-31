Residents commend improved security in Imatong

A resident of Imatong says improved security situation is boosting economic activities of people in the area.

Late last year, the state governor, Tobio Alberio Oromo, said the security situation in the area improved after his government dealt with road bandits who were waylaying travelers.

He also said they managed to engage armed groups through dialogue that encouraged them to lay down their arms.

Romano Ogumo, the founder of Hope Orphanage in Torit, said he observed people moving freely doing their day-to-day activities.

“At least somebody can access the bush and collect some fire wood; people are a little bit relaxed,” he said.

“You could get everybody almost busy in their farms and harvesting their charcoal.”

Mr. Oguma said he experienced the changes while driving through several counties in Imatong state a week ago.

“Those are signs that at least there is relative peace and calm.”