Ayachi residents decry harassment by the army

A local chief in Ayachi County in Imatong State says civilians in the area are complaining of harassment and looting by some organized forces.

Okot Sam David says some of them are returnees who had fled the area due to conflict.

He says men in uniform come asking for food claiming they have not been paid their salaries and they have no food.

Mr. Sam says the harassment and looting will scare other returnees who want to come back to their home.

“The soldiers now are coming to your area and they are raping people, beating people so now it’s becoming terrible, they are saying they don’t have the salary, they don’t have food now they are coming directly to your home and they say you give them the food. If the food is not there they will punish you, they will torture you. This is what is happening here,” said Sam.

In response, the Governor of Imatong state, Tobiolo Alberio, says the claims are untrue.

He says that the soldiers received their salaries for the last two months, and he does not think they would be involved in such acts.

“That is not true, the commissioner is on the ground and that is the person who is in charge of security in the county and it is the commissioner to give the report to the Governor if such cases exist there. Secondly, we have the police there, police are deployed there to take care of the civilian affairs the police are there and any kind of such issues should have reported by the police to the authority concerned.”

Meanwhile, the SPLA deputy spokesperson urged the people of Ayachi to report such issues to the relevant authorities.

Colonel Santo Domic says that there is an area commander the resident can present their complaints to.

“First of all the SPLA as the military of this state does not accommodate such behaviors and therefore it is chief which supposed to raise these complaints before the very command of that unit or that area, so that if the command refused to cooperate with him then he can take it as charges,”

According to the chief in Ayachi, there are over 7,000 people compared to the over 50,000 before the conflict erupted in the area months ago.