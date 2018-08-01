Researcher warns of consequences if parties don’t sign Khartoum deal

The opposition groups will get into trouble with the region if they do not sign the Khartoum peace accord on Sunday, says an independent researcher on South Sudan conflict.

Alan Boswell’s statement comes days after the US government announced that it would not support the peace implementation if it is not inclusive.

Last week, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the Former Detainees refused to sign the preliminary deal on power sharing.

“They will face a difficult dilemma because they are facing some different advice of Washington DC as Trump administration has essentially denounced the deal and say they won’t support it,” he said.

According to Alan if they decline to sign the document, they will not have leverage and might become “irrelevant”.