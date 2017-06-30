Research documents 115 cases of child abductions in Jubek state

An academic research has revealed that at least 115 children have been abducted from Lirya, Lokiliri and Lowoi areas of Jubek State between 1989 and 2017.

The research also reveals that at least thirty-six people were killed by abductors as they attempted to kidnap children.

A Local Government Administrator at Jubek State, Christopher Sebit Arkangelo, conducted an academic research for the award of a post-graduate diploma at the University of Juba Centre for Peace and Development Studies.

His study focused on the Impact of Child Abduction on Behavioral Attitude, Resilience, Security and Economy at Lulubo and Lokoya areas of Jubek State.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Mr. Christopher says out of those children abducted, 22 have been recovered, while 93 children are still missing.

“For a period of twenty years the total number of abducted children is forty-four, the ones recovered they are thirty-one and they are alive, they are in various villages in the five Bomas of Lirya Payam, and then the number of children who have not been recovered is thirty-one, that is for Lirya,” Christopher said.

“When you come to Loue Payam in the period of 2009 up to now (2017), that is the total of eight years, the total abduction is twenty-five, out of that, five children have been recovered, unrecovered children are twenty, that is for Lowoi. Then you come to Lokiliri, in the period of 2002 to 2017, that is the period of fifteen years, the total abduction is forty-six, the number of children recovered is nine and unrecovered children is thirty-seven that is for Lokiliri,” he said.

Mr. Christopher also says one of the findings of the research reveals that at least 36 people were killed between 1989 and 2017 by abductors as they attempted to kidnap children in Lokoya and Lulubo areas east of Juba.

“Statistics of Lokoya and Lulubo men and women killed by abductors: Lirya Payam seventeen, Lowoi six, and Lokiliri Payam thirteen. So, the total number of people killed in the areas of Lokoya and Lulubo is thirty-six so far. That is from 1989 up to now [2017],” said Christopher.

Mr. Christopher Sebit said the majority of the respondents of his research revealed that the abductors come mainly from one of the neighboring states.

Mr. Christopher suggests that the issue of child abduction should be included on the agenda of the national dialogue because child abduction is “an issue of human rights violation,” that must stop.