Rescheduled testing of MPs for HIV failed

The HIV and AIDS testing of the national members of parliament did not go as planned for Wednesday.

The exercise was postponed last week after a big number of the legislators traveled to Lobonok for the ruling party’s retreat.

Eye Radio’s reporter who has been following events at the TNLA, said less than 70 lawmakers showed up for the “leading by example” testing.

Later on, the TNLA building was hit by power outage.

When contacted, both the Chairperson of specialized committee of Health and HIV/AIDS and Chairperson of the information Committee declined to comment on the matter.

It is also in an effort to help the MPs disseminate information about the disease in their respective constituencies as they are expected to go on recess soon.

The HIV/AIDs prevalence in South Sudan was estimated at 2.4% in 2017, showing a 0.3% reduction as compared to 2016.

It is transmitted through sexual intercourse, sharing sharp objects and from an infected mother to a child.