Report: More still seeking UN protection in Bentiu

Figures by the UN Mission in South Sudan indicate that more than 3,000 people have sought refuge at its camp in Bentiu in Northern Liech State over the last one week.

In its latest update, UNMISS says the total number of IDPs who are currently in the camp is more than 121,000.

Last week, the figure was more than 117,000, indicating that there are more than 3,000 new arrivals in the last one week.

The UNMISS POC update also states that the community leaders in collaboration with UNMISS forces are tackling an increasing Gender-Based Violence cases in the vicinity of the Bentiu site.

The new arrivals at the Bentiu POC bring to a total of more than 218,000 people seeking refuge at the UN country wide.