UN replaces S. Sudan human rights monitor

The UN Human Rights Council has appointed a new member to the body that monitors the situation in South Sudan, after one of the three-person commission stepped down.

Ugandan Lawyer Barney Afako now replaces Kenyan Godfrey Musila, who has declined to be a member for unknown reasons.

Mr. Afako who UN believes has vast knowledge on reconciliation efforts in South Sudan, will join Yasmin Sooka of South Africa, and Andrew Clapham of the UK.

“Having had a distinguished career in human rights, refugee law, criminal and transitional justice, and conflict mediation, Mr. Afako brings to the Commission a wealth of knowledge on South Sudan, with a particular focus on reconciliation efforts in the world’s newest nation,” partly read OHCHR’s statement.

The Human Rights Council decided to establish the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan in March 2016 to monitor and report on the human rights situation and to make recommendations on accountability.

The Commission is scheduled to present an oral update to the 47-member Human Rights Council at its thirty-ninth session in September, and a comprehensive written report to the Council at its fortieth session in March 2019.