Renewed violence “not acceptable” – Mogae

The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says recent report of violence in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions, is “not acceptable”.

Clashes between the SPLA and some anti-government groups have been reported in Central Upper Nile, Northern Upper Nile and Kajo-Keji areas in recent weeks.

“This is not acceptable. Security is the foundation stone upon which every other aspect of South Sudan’s future will be built,” Festus Mogae said at the opening of a plenary meeting in Juba this morning.

He called upon both parties to respect the ceasefire.

“JMEC demands respect for the ceasefire and the restoration of peace by all Parties,” he added.

The participants of the meeting include the Transitional Government of National Unity and other South Sudanese stakeholders.

The United Nations, IGAD, Troika representatives also attended the meeting.

Related stories:

UN concerned about Malakal clashes

Wau Shilluk: Fighting cuts off medical aid

Church condemns attack on Kajo-keji civilians