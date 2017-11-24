Renewed fighting in S. Liech

The SPLA spokesman says a fighting between SPLA-IO splinter groups is ongoing in Rup-kuai, Southern Liech State.

Brigadier-General Lul Ruai says some forces attacked SPLA-IO under the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

The motive behind the clashes remains unknown.

“When we talk of SPLA-IO forces, we differentiate them by saying, the SPLA-IO being led by the current First Vice President. So it is an ongoing fighting,” Brig. Ruai told the media in Juba Friday.

He stated that details of the clashes were still sketchy, saying: “We hope that we are going to get new information as the day goes by.”

On Wednesday, Southern Liech information Minister, Peter Makuoth said clashed that erupted in two areas in in the state this week left 19 people dead and several others wounded.

The peace partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway have been urging both the government and the opposition to respect the ceasefire.