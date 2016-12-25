Religious leaders’ Christmas messages

Religious leaders in South Sudan, both Christians and Muslims, say they hope that the New Year 2017 will be the year of peace for South Sudan.

There have reports of violence across the country, mostly in the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions.

The Secretary-General of South Sudan Islamic Council, Al-Tahir Bior Ajang, congratulated Christians on the occasion of Christmas, saying he hopes that 2017 will be the year of peace and stability.

“As we wish all a happy Christmas and a happy New Year, we pray to God that it will be the year of peace, forgiveness, stability, development, and unity of the people of South Sudan,” Mr Bior said.

The Bishop of the Pentecostal Church in South Sudan and Sudan, Dr. Isaiah Majok Dau, urged all the people to embrace the message of Christmas, which is peace.

He said: “I’ve a message for you; as we approach the year 2017, I do pray that the year 2017 will be the year of peace and harmony in our country.”

For his part, the Chairman of the South Sudan Council of Churches, Reverend Peter Gal Lual, says peace can prevail only when the citizens of the country work together.

“Without peace, we will not even enjoy the good celebrations like Christmas which is the joyous day in our lives,” he stated.

The religious leaders delivered their Christmas messages and best wishes to the people of South Sudan through SSBC television.