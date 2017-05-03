Relief and Rehabilitation Commission raises registration fees for NGOs

The national Relief and Rehabilitation Commission have issued a directive raising the registration and licensing fees for both national and international non-governmental organizations.

The fee has been increased slightly for national organizations and more than tripled for international.

The Registrar General of NGOs, Deng Tong Kenjok, issued the memo raising the registration fees on Tuesday.

Last year, Mr. Tong said, national NGOs were registered at a fee of 450 US dollars annually.

According to the memo, this fee will now be increased to 500 US dollars.

For international non-government organizations, Mr. Tong added, the registration fee was 650 US dollars. The memo now raises this fee to 3,500 US dollars.

The memo said that the change comes as a result of increasing demand of humanitarian needs in the country.

Mr Tong says the changes are effective immediately. He said the commission would continue to facilitate the work of the NGOs under the NGO Act 2016.