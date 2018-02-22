UN releases report on freedom of expression in S. Sudan

South Sudan will achieve real reconciliation and lasting peace if people are free and safe to express their views regardless of their ethnic or political backgrounds, according a new UN report released Thursday.

The report was produced by the UN Mission in South Sudan and the UN Human Rights Office.

It warned that restrictions on freedom of expression, especially by the national security, give little room for debate and dissent, leading to mistrust, fear and violence.

The victims include civil society activists, dissidents, and journalists.

The 35-page report notes that such victims choose not to report the abuse for fear of retaliation.

“Conduct prompt and thorough investigations into all violations of freedom of expression, including when perpetrated against journalists and other civil society actors, and prosecute alleged perpetrators,” said Eugene Nindorera, the UNMISS’ Human Rights Director, as he read out the recommendations.

“In particular: to ensure victims have access to an effective remedy; to ensure that all individuals held in detention in relation to the exercise of their legitimate right to freedom of expression are either released immediately or, as appropriate, produced before a competent judicial authority without further delay.”

Government authorities are yet to comment on the report.