Relatives say man killed by Juba police was not money dealer

A relative of the man who was shot dead by police in Juba on Monday said he was not a black market dollar dealer.

An eyewitness had told Eye Radio that he saw security officers shoot down two black market money dealers and take their bodies to the hospital.

The incident comes amidst heavy presence of police in Juba and custom markets in an alleged attempt to fight US dollar black market.

Juba Hospital authorities later confirmed that one of the men survived but was under critical condition.

Relatives of the deceased identified him as Charles John Tombe.

Tombe, 30, worked for a local company that sells scratch cards and was killed while taking money to the office in Juba Town, according to his uncle, Federico Inyasio.

“The deceased was working with the Juba Trading Company and that time he was taking money to remit to the company,” Mr Inyasio told Eye Radio.

“We don’t know who exactly shot them. But he was shot in his back and the same bullet reached the boda-boda driver who was carrying him.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Brigadier Daniel Justin, says some of the police officers were arrested over the incident.

“We made some arrests and then we are still investigating and cannot tell you anything about what is going on,” he said.