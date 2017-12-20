Relative confirms death cases in Gudele market row

A resident of Hai Referendum in Juba said her cousin is among those who were shot during squabbles at the Gudele Central Market on Monday.

The resident who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity said her relative was shot and later died.

On Tuesday, the police acting spokesperson, Colonel James Dak Carlo told Eye Radio that four people were injured during the violence over a land dispute in the Gudele suburb.

Colonel Dak did not mention any casualties but said that they were conducting further investigations to establish if anyone lost their life as a result of shooting.

“My cousin was at the market and she was shot there,” said the relative of one of the deceased.

“When we went to the mortuary at Juba Teaching Hospital, we also found two other people who were shot and died.”

There was chaos this week when members of the organized forces deployed at the site tried to disperse people who had illegally obtain plots that reportedly belongs to the Juba City Council.

According to police, during the incident, a civilian attempted to take a gun from a police officer, prompting the shootout.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Interior also warned them to evacuate the area and allow Jubek state authorities handle distribution of the plots to the rightful owners.